Ayush Pavilion: AI Innovations Transforming Health at AI Impact Summit 2026

The Ayush Pavilion at the AI Impact Summit 2026 showcases AI-driven citizen-centric innovations for holistic health. Highlighting the Ayush Grid's integrated platform, it emphasizes aligning traditional medicine with modern technology. Officials stress the potential of AI in public health and its role in enhancing accessibility and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 18:54 IST
The Ayush Pavilion at the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026 in Bharat Mandapam draws crowds with its cutting-edge AI innovations focused on holistic healthcare. The display underscores how AI can revolutionize traditional medicine by integrating with India's digital health framework, known as the Ayush Grid.

Central to this digital ecosystem is the 'My Ayush Integrated Services Portal' (MAISP). Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the portal aims to unify the myriad aspects of traditional medicine, including healthcare services, research, education, and drug regulation, thereby ensuring broad access for citizens and institutions.

Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav highlighted the ministry's dedication to leveraging AI for public welfare. Senior officials, including Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, emphasized the transformative role of AI in standardizing and modernizing the delivery of traditional medicine, aligning it with global practices while showcasing innovative tools like AI-powered yoga posture assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

