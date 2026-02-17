Left Menu

Leadership Shift and AI Innovation in India's Beverage and Lifestyle Sectors

The Indian Beverage Association appointed Gunveena Chadha as Secretary General, highlighting her experience in policy and global industry. Additionally, Panasonic India introduced Co.lab Studio, a startup studio aiming to integrate digital services through its AI platform MirAIe, enhancing connected living experiences.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:42 IST
In a significant leadership move, the Indian Beverage Association (IBA) announced the appointment of Gunveena Chadha as its new Secretary General. Chadha's extensive experience, including roles at FICCI, CII, and the World Economic Forum, positions her aptly to navigate the complex policy landscape facing the non-alcoholic beverage industry.

IBA President C K Jaipuria expressed enthusiasm for Chadha's appointment, citing her unique blend of policy insight and global industry experience. The association foresees her leadership as pivotal in engaging with policymakers and stakeholders amid evolving market dynamics.

On the innovation front, Panasonic Life Solutions India unveiled Co.lab Studio, a startup studio designed to foster integration of scalable lifestyle digital services with startups. Using Panasonic's AI-powered platform, MirAIe, the initiative aims to enhance consumer experiences through smarter and personalized living solutions.

