Controversial Commentary Prompts Olympic Clip Removal
Switzerland's public broadcaster removed a Winter Olympics clip after a commentator criticized the Israeli bobsled team, referencing social media posts by pilot AJ Edelman and past conflicts. RTS stated the IOC eligibility rule questioning was factual but unsuitable in sports commentary, leading to its removal.
- Country:
- Italy
Switzerland's public broadcaster recently removed a Winter Olympics clip from its website due to a controversial commentary. The incident involved remarks made during an Israeli bobsled team's run, where a journalist referenced social media posts by pilot AJ Edelman supporting previous conflicts.
The commentary extended to questioning the International Olympic Committee's rules regarding athlete eligibility, specifically the requirement for Russian athletes to not publicly support the war in Ukraine. Switzerland's French-language broadcaster, RTS, clarified that while the information was factual, it was deemed inappropriate for sports commentary.
AJ Edelman, the bobsled team's pilot, responded to the commentary via social media, celebrating the team's Olympic debut. Despite criticism, the RTS clip was removed, citing the commentary's unsuitability within the event's framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Key DHS Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin Departs Amid Immigration Policy Scrutiny
India's Defence Exports Soar: New Milestone with H-125 Helicopter Line Launch
Nainital Courts Under Heightened Security Amid Bomb Threats
Iranian state TV says latest round of nuclear talks with the US ended after almost 3 hours, reports AP.
Meghalaya Ramps Up Anti-Infiltration Efforts Against Illegal Migration