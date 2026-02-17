Left Menu

Controversial Commentary Prompts Olympic Clip Removal

Switzerland's public broadcaster removed a Winter Olympics clip after a commentator criticized the Israeli bobsled team, referencing social media posts by pilot AJ Edelman and past conflicts. RTS stated the IOC eligibility rule questioning was factual but unsuitable in sports commentary, leading to its removal.

Switzerland's public broadcaster recently removed a Winter Olympics clip from its website due to a controversial commentary. The incident involved remarks made during an Israeli bobsled team's run, where a journalist referenced social media posts by pilot AJ Edelman supporting previous conflicts.

The commentary extended to questioning the International Olympic Committee's rules regarding athlete eligibility, specifically the requirement for Russian athletes to not publicly support the war in Ukraine. Switzerland's French-language broadcaster, RTS, clarified that while the information was factual, it was deemed inappropriate for sports commentary.

AJ Edelman, the bobsled team's pilot, responded to the commentary via social media, celebrating the team's Olympic debut. Despite criticism, the RTS clip was removed, citing the commentary's unsuitability within the event's framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

