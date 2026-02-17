Left Menu

Nainital Courts Under Heightened Security Amid Bomb Threats

The Nainital District and Sessions Courts faced bomb threats linked to a potential suicide bomber, leading to increased security and thorough searches. No suspicious items were found, but a case was registered to trace the email threats. Heightened security was also observed at Mohali's Fortis Hospital amid similar threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:01 IST
Bomb threats received at Nainital Disrict and Sessions Courts (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Nainital District and Sessions Courts received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting robust security measures. An email, reportedly involving a potential suicide bomber, led police to conduct a comprehensive search of the premises, temporarily closing all entrances and strictly monitoring and searching individuals entering or exiting the court.

Circle Officer Ravikant Semwal confirmed that investigators have not yet found any suspicious objects, allowing court proceedings to resume after a thorough security sweep. A case has been filed against unidentified individuals as an investigation gets underway to trace the threat's origins.

In a related incident, several schools and Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is admitted, also received bomb threats. Security has been heightened with police presence around the hospital. Mann, hospitalized for exhaustion, remains stable and addressed an anti-drug rally, reinforcing his 'War Against Drugs 2.0' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

