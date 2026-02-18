Left Menu

Delhi Lifts Stage-II Restrictions Amid Improved Air Quality

The Commission for Air Quality Management has lifted Stage-II GRAP restrictions in Delhi-NCR due to improved air quality. Favorable weather conditions have contributed to this improvement, with the AQI recorded at 214. Despite recent light rain, air quality remains categorized as 'poor', as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi Lifts Stage-II Restrictions Amid Improved Air Quality
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday announced the revocation of Stage-II restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR. This decision follows a noticeable improvement in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 214.

Favorable meteorological conditions, including light rain, have contributed to the city's air quality recovery. However, the AQI remains in the 'poor' category according to the Central Pollution Control Board's classification.

Stage-I and II of GRAP had been in effect since mid-October last year. Officials forecast that the AQI could remain in the 'poor' to 'moderate' range in the coming days, providing a temporary respite for residents.

