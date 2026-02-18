Left Menu

Preserving Voices: South India's Pioneer Language Lab

Karur Vysya Bank, in partnership with the University of Madras, has inaugurated South India's first laboratory for the preservation of indigenous and endangered languages. This initiative seeks to document and study languages intrinsic to southern India's cultural heritage, aiming for long-term societal impact and academic advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:56 IST
Preserving Voices: South India's Pioneer Language Lab
  • Country:
  • India

Karur Vysya Bank has joined forces with the University of Madras to launch South India's first laboratory dedicated to indigenous and endangered languages. This facility, supported by the bank's CSR initiative, marks a significant move towards preserving the region's linguistic heritage.

The lab will initially focus on documenting and studying languages such as Soliga, Kota, Toda, Irula, and Badaga. These languages represent the rich cultural tapestry of southern India. Professor Susaimanickam Armstrong from the University of Madras underscored the lab's role in systematic research and community-led preservation efforts.

Karur Vysya Bank's Managing Director, B Ramesh Babu, stressed the importance of cultural heritage, noting the partnership's potential for combining academic excellence with societal benefits. The project is implemented with the assistance of the Gabo Alliance Foundation, ensuring the initiative aligns with long-term preservation goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED's Historic Crackdown: Over 247 Assets Worth Rs 10,000 Crore Seized in PACL Ponzi Scam

ED's Historic Crackdown: Over 247 Assets Worth Rs 10,000 Crore Seized in PAC...

 India
2
Tech Stocks Rally as AI Fears Subside Ahead of Fed Minutes

Tech Stocks Rally as AI Fears Subside Ahead of Fed Minutes

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Quest for Autonomy: A Call for Amendments

Arunachal Pradesh's Quest for Autonomy: A Call for Amendments

 India
4
BJP Strengthens Hold in Rajya Sabha Ahead of March Polls

BJP Strengthens Hold in Rajya Sabha Ahead of March Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026