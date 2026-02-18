Preserving Voices: South India's Pioneer Language Lab

Karur Vysya Bank has joined forces with the University of Madras to launch South India's first laboratory dedicated to indigenous and endangered languages. This facility, supported by the bank's CSR initiative, marks a significant move towards preserving the region's linguistic heritage.

The lab will initially focus on documenting and studying languages such as Soliga, Kota, Toda, Irula, and Badaga. These languages represent the rich cultural tapestry of southern India. Professor Susaimanickam Armstrong from the University of Madras underscored the lab's role in systematic research and community-led preservation efforts.

Karur Vysya Bank's Managing Director, B Ramesh Babu, stressed the importance of cultural heritage, noting the partnership's potential for combining academic excellence with societal benefits. The project is implemented with the assistance of the Gabo Alliance Foundation, ensuring the initiative aligns with long-term preservation goals.

