Sarpanch Murder Shocks Punjab: Law and Order Under Scrutiny

A sarpanch affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party was killed by unidentified gunmen at a wedding in Punjab. With similar recent incidents in the state, the murder raises concerns over law and order as investigations continue under police supervision. Two officers have been suspended for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:23 IST
In a shocking incident, an Aam Aadmi Party sarpanch was shot dead at a wedding in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The brazen assassination follows a recent pattern of attacks on local leaders, raising concerns over law and order in the state.

The sarpanch, Harbarinder Singh, was attending a marriage function when he was gunned down by three armed men. Police reports indicate that an AK-47 rifle was used in the killing, with two officers suspended for negligence.

Officials have launched an intensive investigation, and the state's opposition has criticized the government for its handling of security. The Chief Minister and senior police personnel are personally overseeing ongoing inquiries to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

