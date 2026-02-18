Left Menu

High Court Questions Lack of Uniform Policy on Grant-in-Aid

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to explain the absence of a uniform policy regarding grant-in-aid to institutions with suspended recognition. This follows a PIL alleging selective distribution of grants, despite recommendations to halt aid for suspended madrassas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has called upon the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify why a uniform policy on grant-in-aid to institutions with suspended recognition is not in place.

This inquiry arises from a PIL filed by Azaj Ahmad, which claims selective grant-in-aid distribution despite some institutions having their recognition suspended.

The court emphasized the recommendation from the registrar of the UP Board of Madarsa Education to halt aid to suspended madrassas, yet no firm decision has been made by the state. The government has been ordered to respond by March 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

