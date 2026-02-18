Prasad Panic: Food Poisoning Fears Grip Bihar Village
In Bihar's Khagaria district, approximately 100 villagers, including children, fell ill after consuming 'prasad' during Maha Shivratri celebrations. Though initially serious, all affected are now stable. The incident led to a prompt medical response, highlighting the importance of food safety during gatherings.
In a worrying incident, around 100 villagers fell ill after consuming 'prasad' during Maha Shivratri celebrations in Bihar's Khagaria district, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Medical teams swiftly intervened, ensuring that all affected individuals received timely treatment and are now reportedly out of danger.
The alarm was raised late on Tuesday night at Nayagaon Panchkhutti, leading to immediate action by Panchayat head Ram Vinay Kumar, who contacted the Community Health Centre. A medical camp was quickly established at the local Kali temple to address the urgent health crisis.
Medical Officer In-charge Kashish identified the cause as food poisoning. While some children required further medical attention at a hospital, doctors reaffirm the necessity for greater vigilance in food hygiene at public events to prevent similar occurrences.
