Unveiling Connection: 'Flies' Takes Flight at Berlin Film Festival

'Flies,' a Berlin Film Festival contender by Mexican director Fernando Eimbcke, explores themes of loneliness and connection through an unexpected bond formed in a Mexico City apartment. The film, featuring actor Teresita Sanchez, competes for the festival's top honor, highlighting Mexico's growing cinematic presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 02:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
'Flies,' a competition entry at the Berlin Film Festival, delves into themes of loneliness and connection, according to Mexican director Fernando Eimbcke. The film uses an allegory of a fly in an apartment to explore how opening up can lead to unexpected connections.

Shooting in black and white, 'Flies' opens with Olga, portrayed by Teresita Sanchez, who faces an unexpected situation requiring her to rent out a room, leading to her meeting Cristian, a child brought in by her guest, disrupting her routine. The film stands among 22 contenders for the festival's Golden Bear prize.

Eimbcke speaks highly of Mexican cinema's current vitality, crediting increases in funding and successes by filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro. He adjusted his directing style to accommodate child actor Bastian Escobar, highlighting adaptability in his filmmaking process.

