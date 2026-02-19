Unveiling Connection: 'Flies' Takes Flight at Berlin Film Festival

'Flies,' a competition entry at the Berlin Film Festival, delves into themes of loneliness and connection, according to Mexican director Fernando Eimbcke. The film uses an allegory of a fly in an apartment to explore how opening up can lead to unexpected connections.

Shooting in black and white, 'Flies' opens with Olga, portrayed by Teresita Sanchez, who faces an unexpected situation requiring her to rent out a room, leading to her meeting Cristian, a child brought in by her guest, disrupting her routine. The film stands among 22 contenders for the festival's Golden Bear prize.

Eimbcke speaks highly of Mexican cinema's current vitality, crediting increases in funding and successes by filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro. He adjusted his directing style to accommodate child actor Bastian Escobar, highlighting adaptability in his filmmaking process.