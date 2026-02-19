Thaci Faces Justice: A Controversial War Crimes Trial
Hashim Thaci, former President of Kosovo, asserts that true justice cannot be achieved by prosecuting innocents, as he defends against war crimes charges. Alongside three other ex-KLA commanders, Thaci faces allegations including murder and torture. Denying all charges, they await a verdict in three months.
Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci addressed judges at his war crimes trial in The Hague, asserting that justice is not served by charging those who are innocent. Thaci, along with three former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) commanders, is accused of severe crimes during the 1998-99 uprising against Serbian rule.
Defending his stance, Thaci stated, 'Justice for the victims cannot be honoured by prosecuting the innocent,' emphasizing that reconciliation cannot occur through selective or ethnic-focused prosecutions. The allegations, which describe a campaign for political control through violence, are categorically denied by Thaci and his defense.
Thaci's lawyers contend there is no direct evidence linking him to the crimes, challenging the prosecution's call for a 45-year sentence. As the trial draws to a close, the case has ignited passion in Kosovo, with thousands rallying in Pristina to support the accused, seen by many as liberation heroes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
