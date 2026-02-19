Royal Scandal: Prince Andrew's Troubled Legacy

Prince Andrew, reportedly a favored son of Queen Elizabeth II, has long been embroiled in controversy, culminating in his recent arrest on his 66th birthday. Detained on alleged misconduct linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein, he stands as the first senior British royal in modern history to face police custody.

Born in 1960 to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Andrew served in the Royal Navy before assuming significant trade roles. His royal tenure was marred by his connections with Epstein, leading to his resignation from trade duties in 2011 amid growing public scrutiny over their ties.

Long criticized for his interactions with Epstein, Andrew faced litigation from Epstein's victim Virginia Giuffre, which he settled without admitting guilt. Stripped of titles and positions by his brother, King Charles III, Andrew's royal ties have significantly diminished, leaving him eighth in line for the throne.

(With inputs from agencies.)