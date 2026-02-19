Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Bureaucrats' Presence at Punjab Anti-Drug Event

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav defended his participation in a government anti-drug event in Moga, which drew criticism from opposition parties. The opposition accused the AAP government of politicizing the bureaucracy. Yadav maintained it was an official function, emphasizing his role in the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:37 IST
In the wake of burgeoning criticism from opposition parties, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav has staunchly defended his attendance at the government anti-drug event held in Moga on February 16. The contention arises from opposition figures, including Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, who argue that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is politicizing the state's bureaucratic machinery.

Addressing the media in Jalandhar, Yadav emphasized the official nature of the event. He described it as an extension of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' anti-drug initiative, seeking to downplay political allegations. Present alongside Yadav was Chief Secretary K A P Sinha, both having faced scrutiny for their evident alignment with the political event.

Commentary from opposition members such as Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has highlighted concerns about the erosion of impartiality and adherence to constitutional duties among top officials. Jakhar questioned whether such activities violate All India Services Rules, while Bajwa argued that these actions jeopardize public trust and weaken democratic institutions.

