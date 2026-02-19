Left Menu

Egg Boost in Bengal: Nutrition or Politics?

The West Bengal government has ordered district administrations to provide additional eggs to students under the mid-day meal scheme, aiming at better nutrition. This has sparked a political debate between the BJP and TMC ahead of assembly elections. The move involves 81,19,415 students, with funding from unutilized resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:32 IST
Egg Boost in Bengal: Nutrition or Politics?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government is intensifying its nutritional support for school children by instructing district administrations to supply extra eggs under the mid-day meal scheme. The directive has stirred political controversy amid upcoming assembly elections, with the BJP questioning the timing of the initiative.

A communication from the school education department mandates that district authorities offer either an egg or a seasonal fruit to 81,19,415 students from Classes 1 to 8 over 12 days. The plan allocates Rs 8 per student per day, utilizing unspent funds from the year's existing mid-day meal budget.

Despite opposition allegations, Education Minister Bratya Basu emphasized the consistency of such provisions over previous years, cautioning against politicizing children's nutrition. Teachers' groups support the initiative, calling for expanded nutritional efforts throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

 India
2
Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite Lawsuits

Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite La...

 Global
3
Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

 Global
4
IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026