Egg Boost in Bengal: Nutrition or Politics?
The West Bengal government has ordered district administrations to provide additional eggs to students under the mid-day meal scheme, aiming at better nutrition. This has sparked a political debate between the BJP and TMC ahead of assembly elections. The move involves 81,19,415 students, with funding from unutilized resources.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal government is intensifying its nutritional support for school children by instructing district administrations to supply extra eggs under the mid-day meal scheme. The directive has stirred political controversy amid upcoming assembly elections, with the BJP questioning the timing of the initiative.
A communication from the school education department mandates that district authorities offer either an egg or a seasonal fruit to 81,19,415 students from Classes 1 to 8 over 12 days. The plan allocates Rs 8 per student per day, utilizing unspent funds from the year's existing mid-day meal budget.
Despite opposition allegations, Education Minister Bratya Basu emphasized the consistency of such provisions over previous years, cautioning against politicizing children's nutrition. Teachers' groups support the initiative, calling for expanded nutritional efforts throughout the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
