Political Deal Denied: Imran Khan's Stand Against Pressure

In a recent disclosure, Rana Sanaullah, an adviser to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, revealed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan turned down two political deals. These negotiations, intended to resolve ongoing political tension, saw Khan agreeing initially but later retracting his decision.

One attempt involved Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. A second effort was reportedly made by unnamed foreign parties. Despite insisting on a political solution, Khan remains unwilling, seeking instead to replace the incumbent government.

As speculation rises, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar firmly denies any official leniency toward Khan, dismissing such claims as false. Meanwhile, Khan's family urgently requests eye treatment for him, highlighting alleged mistreatment in prison under current military directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)