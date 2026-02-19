Left Menu

Political Deal Denied: Imran Khan's Stand Against Pressure

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, rejected two political deals aimed at resolving tensions with the current government. Despite initial agreements, Khan withdrew. Government officials reject claims of leniency, while Khan's family demands medical treatment for his deteriorating eye condition amid alleged mistreatment.

Updated: 19-02-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:31 IST
In a recent disclosure, Rana Sanaullah, an adviser to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, revealed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan turned down two political deals. These negotiations, intended to resolve ongoing political tension, saw Khan agreeing initially but later retracting his decision.

One attempt involved Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. A second effort was reportedly made by unnamed foreign parties. Despite insisting on a political solution, Khan remains unwilling, seeking instead to replace the incumbent government.

As speculation rises, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar firmly denies any official leniency toward Khan, dismissing such claims as false. Meanwhile, Khan's family urgently requests eye treatment for him, highlighting alleged mistreatment in prison under current military directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

