Maratha Heritage on Wheels: A Journey Through Time

The Maharashtra government launched a mobile museum to mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, featuring Maratha and contemporary arms. The aim is to educate youth about Maratha military traditions, taking the display across districts to instil pride in the state's historical legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:57 IST
The Maharashtra government has unveiled the 'Maratha and Contemporary Arms Mobile Museum' in a bid to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary. The exhibition, designed to travel through all districts of Maharashtra, features an extensive collection of Maratha and contemporary weaponry.

The mobile museum showcases items such as swords, spears, bows, arrows, and the traditional 'dand patta,' each accompanied by detailed descriptions. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar emphasized that this initiative aims to bridge the gap between the state's rich past and its present youth.

Addressing a gathering at the inaugural event held at P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Shelar remarked on the government's commitment to preserving historical pride and drawing inspirational lessons from Shivaji Maharaj. Historians, researchers, and citizens attended in large numbers to witness this cultural endeavor.

