Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

During the Board of Peace's first meeting, President Donald Trump announced that $7 billion had been pledged by nations toward Gaza's reconstruction, contingent on Hamas disarming.

This initiative, aiming to rebuild the war-torn enclave, faces challenges, including skepticism about its scope and effectiveness, particularly from key Western allies not part of the plan.

While Trump announced U.S. pledges, the meeting also highlighted regional dynamics, such as Iran tensions, and the complex path ahead for the Board, which aims to address broader global conflicts under its remit.

(With inputs from agencies.)