Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

President Donald Trump announced at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting that nations have raised $7 billion for Gaza reconstruction, contingent on Hamas disarmament. Despite significant pledges, including $10 billion from the U.S., the initiative faces skepticism from some Western allies and challenges in achieving its peace goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 00:50 IST
During the Board of Peace's first meeting, President Donald Trump announced that $7 billion had been pledged by nations toward Gaza's reconstruction, contingent on Hamas disarming.

This initiative, aiming to rebuild the war-torn enclave, faces challenges, including skepticism about its scope and effectiveness, particularly from key Western allies not part of the plan.

While Trump announced U.S. pledges, the meeting also highlighted regional dynamics, such as Iran tensions, and the complex path ahead for the Board, which aims to address broader global conflicts under its remit.

