Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street faced a downturn with impacts from private equity and tech stocks. Major firms, including Nvidia and Apple, faced declines. Meanwhile, AI's rapid evolution raised industry concerns. With mixed earnings results from key players and a cautious Federal Reserve outlook, economic uncertainties persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 00:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a downturn on Thursday, driven mainly by declines in private equity stocks and prominent technology companies like Nvidia and Apple. While some industrial earnings reports limited the overall losses, Blue Owl Capital's decision to sell large assets and freeze redemptions highlighted financial strains, dragging down other private equity firms.

Major players, including Apollo Global Management, Ares, KKR & Co, and Carlyle Group, saw significant stock price drops amid concerns over credit quality and software stock exposure. Additionally, pressures from evolving AI technologies added to market uncertainties, as industries brace for potential business model disruptions.

Despite these challenges, some companies like Deere & Co posted gains, driven by strong profit forecasts. As financial indices showed mixed results, including new highs and lows, investor attention shifts to upcoming economic indicators and Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rate policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

