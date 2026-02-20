Left Menu

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

BioNTech has filed a lawsuit against Moderna in a Delaware federal court over allegations of patent infringement related to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE. This legal action is part of a series of patent disputes among biotech companies over the lucrative mRNA vaccine technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 00:53 IST
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BioNTech, the German biopharmaceutical giant, has initiated legal action against Moderna, alleging patent infringement over Moderna's next-generation COVID-19 vaccine mNEXSPIKE. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware federal court, accuses Moderna of impinging on a patent concerning BioNTech and Pfizer's vaccine, Comirnaty.

The contention revolves around the streamlined messenger RNA-based technology that mNEXSPIKE utilizes, which is purportedly similar to that used in Comirnaty. Moderna, whose spokesperson indicated a firm stance on contesting the lawsuit, had previously sued BioNTech and Pfizer in 2022 over Comirnaty's patent claims.

With significant revenue stakes involved, mNEXSPIKE is projected to constitute 55% of Moderna's COVID vaccine revenue for the upcoming seasons. Despite a sharp decline in vaccine revenues post-pandemic, the stakes remain high in this ongoing patent skirmish, mirroring broader litigation trends in the biotech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Joins Pax Silica, Paving the Way for Secure AI Supply Chains

India Joins Pax Silica, Paving the Way for Secure AI Supply Chains

 India
2
India and US Forge Strategic Partnership with Pax Silica Initiative

India and US Forge Strategic Partnership with Pax Silica Initiative

 India
3
WaveMaker Unveils Cutting-Edge Agentic Application Generation System

WaveMaker Unveils Cutting-Edge Agentic Application Generation System

 Global
4
Google CEO Lauds India-US Tech Partnership at Pax Silica Event

Google CEO Lauds India-US Tech Partnership at Pax Silica Event

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026