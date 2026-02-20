Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna
BioNTech has filed a lawsuit against Moderna in a Delaware federal court over allegations of patent infringement related to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE. This legal action is part of a series of patent disputes among biotech companies over the lucrative mRNA vaccine technology.
BioNTech, the German biopharmaceutical giant, has initiated legal action against Moderna, alleging patent infringement over Moderna's next-generation COVID-19 vaccine mNEXSPIKE. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware federal court, accuses Moderna of impinging on a patent concerning BioNTech and Pfizer's vaccine, Comirnaty.
The contention revolves around the streamlined messenger RNA-based technology that mNEXSPIKE utilizes, which is purportedly similar to that used in Comirnaty. Moderna, whose spokesperson indicated a firm stance on contesting the lawsuit, had previously sued BioNTech and Pfizer in 2022 over Comirnaty's patent claims.
With significant revenue stakes involved, mNEXSPIKE is projected to constitute 55% of Moderna's COVID vaccine revenue for the upcoming seasons. Despite a sharp decline in vaccine revenues post-pandemic, the stakes remain high in this ongoing patent skirmish, mirroring broader litigation trends in the biotech industry.
