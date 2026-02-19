Left Menu

Remembering Jose van Dam: A Legendary Belgian Baritone Opera Singer

Renowned Belgian baritone Jose van Dam passed away peacefully at age 85. Known for his performances with the Metropolitan Opera and Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, van Dam left a lasting impact on the world of opera. He was celebrated as Belgium's greatest ambassador of lyric art.

Remembering Jose van Dam: A Legendary Belgian Baritone Opera Singer
  • Country:
  • Belgium

José van Dam, a celebrated Belgian baritone hailed worldwide for his contributions to opera, has died at 85. The Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel, where van Dam served as a master in residence, confirmed the news, praising him as Belgium's preeminent ambassador of lyric art and a global opera legend.

Born in Brussels on August 25, 1940, van Dam began his illustrious career in the 1960s, taking on iconic roles such as those in Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Carmen, and Faust. His storied career saw him collaborate frequently in the 1970s with conductor Herbert von Karajan, including notable performances of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9.

Van Dam also had roles in film and television, most memorably in a 1979 film version of Mozart's Don Giovanni and as an opera professor in 1988's "The Music Teacher." His passing marks the loss of a significant figure in the world of classical music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

