Left Menu

Assam's Resources: Local Rights and Political Commitments

BJP president Nitin Nabin emphasized the importance of safeguarding Assam's resources from Bangladeshi infiltrators. Highlighting the state's economic growth despite global crises, he credited PM Modi's leadership. Nabin urged BJP workers to strengthen grassroots support to win Assam's elections, emphasizing development projects in the tea industry and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:19 IST
Assam's Resources: Local Rights and Political Commitments
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

In a rally held at Manohari tea estate, BJP president Nitin Nabin underscored the necessity of protecting Assam's resources from Bangladeshi infiltrators, affirming that Assam's assets belong solely to its people.

Nabin praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's efforts in combating infiltration and highlighted India's robust economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a period of global crisis. He emphasized the northeast as a priority region for developmental projects under Modi's administration.

On his visit to Assam, Nabin interacted with tea garden workers and community members, urging party workers to build local support, and expressed confidence in BJP securing electoral success in the region. He reiterated Assam's role in national development and preservation of cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026