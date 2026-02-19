Assam's Resources: Local Rights and Political Commitments
BJP president Nitin Nabin emphasized the importance of safeguarding Assam's resources from Bangladeshi infiltrators. Highlighting the state's economic growth despite global crises, he credited PM Modi's leadership. Nabin urged BJP workers to strengthen grassroots support to win Assam's elections, emphasizing development projects in the tea industry and community engagement.
In a rally held at Manohari tea estate, BJP president Nitin Nabin underscored the necessity of protecting Assam's resources from Bangladeshi infiltrators, affirming that Assam's assets belong solely to its people.
Nabin praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's efforts in combating infiltration and highlighted India's robust economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a period of global crisis. He emphasized the northeast as a priority region for developmental projects under Modi's administration.
On his visit to Assam, Nabin interacted with tea garden workers and community members, urging party workers to build local support, and expressed confidence in BJP securing electoral success in the region. He reiterated Assam's role in national development and preservation of cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
