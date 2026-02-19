Serial ATM Robber Nabbed: Muzammil's Multi-State Crime Spree Ends

Authorities have captured Muzammil, a 29-year-old man wanted in connection with several ATM robberies across India, notably in Rajasthan. Law enforcement sources indicate that a reward of Rs 20,000 had been placed on his arrest.

The arrest occurred in the Sector 45 area, and authorities recovered an illegal firearm from Muzammil, allegedly acquired for Rs 3,000 in Nuh. Police suggest Muzammil is a recurrent offender and a suspected member of an ATM robbery gang.

Muzammil faces criminal cases in several states, with Rajasthan Police linking him to two serious incidents involving assault and robbery. Investigations continue as he is questioned by officials for further details on his criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)