Controversy Brews Over 'The Kerala Story 2' Release

A legal dispute has erupted around the forthcoming film 'The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond', as the Kerala High Court stepped in, issuing notices to the film's producers, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the Union Government. The intervention follows a petition filed by Kannur native Sreedev Namboodiri, seeking the film's certification to be quashed and its title reconsidered.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while deliberating on the matter, set a subsequent hearing for February 24. The petition contends that the film, sanctioned by the CBFC, inadequately complies with the Cinematograph Act, 1952. It argues the film's marketing elements associate Kerala with terrorism and religious conversion, posing risks to regional harmony and public order.

The petitioner recalls earlier controversies surrounding the film's predecessor, alleging that similar reckless certification now prevails despite the apparent risks. The plea seeks suspension of the film's release, revocation of its certification, and new disclaimers to prevent societal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)