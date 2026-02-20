Christine Lagarde's Commitment to ECB Presidency
Christine Lagarde has reaffirmed her commitment to fulfilling her term as president of the European Central Bank, dispelling rumors of an early resignation. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday amid speculation about her future plans. Lagarde's leadership remains pivotal to the ECB's strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
