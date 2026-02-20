Christine Lagarde's Commitment to ECB Presidency

Christine Lagarde has reiterated her determination to serve out her full term as president of the European Central Bank (ECB). Her statement comes amidst mounting rumors suggesting a potential early resignation.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Lagarde intends to focus on fulfilling her objectives at the helm of the ECB until her term concludes.

The speculation around her departure has been widespread, but Lagarde's clarified stance underscores her continued leadership and dedication to the institution's strategies moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)