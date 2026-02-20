Tragedy in Janakpuri: A Plea Left Unanswered

In a heart-wrenching turn of events in West Delhi's Janakpuri, an accident left a family devastated when a speeding car crashed into an e-rickshaw, critically injuring a young girl. The child's grandmother, Mercy Xavier, was taking her granddaughter to school when the calamity occurred on February 17.

Xavier recounted her desperate attempts to seek immediate help following the crash that caused her granddaughter to bleed profusely. Her pleas to passersby went unanswered as cars sped past without stopping. It was only thanks to the efforts of a nurse and another individual that the child was rushed to the hospital.

Despite being transported to an advanced facility, the young girl succumbed to her injuries. Police investigation proceedings have revealed the identity of the driver, Sanjeev, who has since been apprehended. Authorities are corroborating witness statements and examining CCTV footage to piece together the accident's sequence of events.