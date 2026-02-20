Left Menu

Tragedy in Janakpuri: A Plea Left Unanswered

Following a tragic accident in West Delhi's Janakpuri, an elderly woman recalls how her pleas for help were ignored when her granddaughter was injured as a car collided with their e-rickshaw. Despite efforts to find aid, timely help came too late, leading to the child's demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 09:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heart-wrenching turn of events in West Delhi's Janakpuri, an accident left a family devastated when a speeding car crashed into an e-rickshaw, critically injuring a young girl. The child's grandmother, Mercy Xavier, was taking her granddaughter to school when the calamity occurred on February 17.

Xavier recounted her desperate attempts to seek immediate help following the crash that caused her granddaughter to bleed profusely. Her pleas to passersby went unanswered as cars sped past without stopping. It was only thanks to the efforts of a nurse and another individual that the child was rushed to the hospital.

Despite being transported to an advanced facility, the young girl succumbed to her injuries. Police investigation proceedings have revealed the identity of the driver, Sanjeev, who has since been apprehended. Authorities are corroborating witness statements and examining CCTV footage to piece together the accident's sequence of events.

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

