Controversy Brews Over 'Kerala Story 2' and Beef Fest Protest

The Muslim Students Federation calls for a boycott of 'Kerala Story 2' while questioning a beef fest protest by the Students Federation of India. Concerns arise over potentially offending the Hindu community. The upcoming film's controversial scene has sparked debate about respecting cultural and religious sentiments.

In the southern state of Kerala, tensions have escalated over the upcoming release of 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', as the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) calls for a boycott and criticizes a protest organized by the Students Federation of India (SFI).

The controversy centers around a beef fest organized by the SFI, aiming to oppose the film's portrayal of a scene where a character is force-fed beef. MSF's state general secretary, C K Najaf, expressed concerns that the protest might injure the sentiments of Hindus who oppose beef consumption for religious reasons.

Najaf emphasized the importance of respecting cultural and religious differences, arguing that using a beef fest as a form of protest is unnecessary and potentially divisive. The film, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, has yet to release, but has already sparked a heated debate about freedom of expression and religious sensitivities.

