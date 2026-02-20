Left Menu

India Joins Pax Silica: Strengthening AI Partnership with the US

Updated: 20-02-2026 15:30 IST
US State Department's Hindi spokesperson Margaret MacLeod (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India has taken a significant step in strengthening its ties with the United States by joining the Pax Silica initiative, a flagship program led by Washington aimed at securing the AI supply chain. The move was announced during the Global AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Friday, where officials celebrated the deeper strategic partnership.

Margaret MacLeod, the US State Department's Hindustani Spokesperson, emphasized the importance of India's participation in the initiative, noting its potential to lead to a more prosperous and secure future for both nations. She highlighted the revolutionary impact of Artificial Intelligence and the importance of collaborative efforts to prevent monopolistic control of AI resources.

The Pax Silica Declaration, signed by India, emphasizes the necessity of a robust supply chain for economic security and recognizes AI as a key driver of future prosperity. Key figures, including US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and other American dignitaries, expressed their commitment to this new phase of cooperation, aiming to challenge coercive practices against sovereign economic growth.

