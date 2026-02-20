Transgender Murder Mystery Shakes Ballia: Family Arrested
A man died by suicide and a transgender woman's body was found in Ballia, UP. Police arrested his parents and wife for murder. Rekha was last seen entering the Gupta house. A case was registered against five family members, including Ravi, under murder and evidence disappearance charges.
Authorities in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, have taken decisive action following a tragic sequence of events involving the death of a man and the discovery of a transgender woman's body. In a case that has sent shockwaves throughout the community, police have arrested the deceased man's parents and wife on suspicion of murder.
On Wednesday night, Ravi Gupta, 30, was found dead by suicide in his home. During a subsequent investigation, authorities discovered the body of Rekha, a 65-year-old transgender woman who had been missing since Tuesday, wrapped in polythene on the rooftop.
The police probe revealed that Rekha, originally from Bihar's Chhapra, was last seen entering the house in CCTV footage. With charges filed against five family members under sections of the BNS Act, the community remains on edge, demanding answers and justice for Rekha's untimely death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
