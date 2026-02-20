Left Menu

Transgender Murder Mystery Shakes Ballia: Family Arrested

A man died by suicide and a transgender woman's body was found in Ballia, UP. Police arrested his parents and wife for murder. Rekha was last seen entering the Gupta house. A case was registered against five family members, including Ravi, under murder and evidence disappearance charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:26 IST
Transgender Murder Mystery Shakes Ballia: Family Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, have taken decisive action following a tragic sequence of events involving the death of a man and the discovery of a transgender woman's body. In a case that has sent shockwaves throughout the community, police have arrested the deceased man's parents and wife on suspicion of murder.

On Wednesday night, Ravi Gupta, 30, was found dead by suicide in his home. During a subsequent investigation, authorities discovered the body of Rekha, a 65-year-old transgender woman who had been missing since Tuesday, wrapped in polythene on the rooftop.

The police probe revealed that Rekha, originally from Bihar's Chhapra, was last seen entering the house in CCTV footage. With charges filed against five family members under sections of the BNS Act, the community remains on edge, demanding answers and justice for Rekha's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revitalizing India's Apprenticeship Ecosystem: A Path to a Skilled Future

Revitalizing India's Apprenticeship Ecosystem: A Path to a Skilled Future

 India
2
India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

 India
3

Net Government Borrowings: Easing the Way for Private Sector Growth

 India
4
Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks

Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026