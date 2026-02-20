Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Stands by Brother in Defamation Case: A Political 'Badge of Honour'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended her brother Rahul Gandhi in a 2018 defamation case, describing the numerous legal battles he faces as a 'badge of honour' in today's politics. She asserted that facing such cases signifies being on the 'right track' amidst a political atmosphere rife with 'false cases'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:28 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Stands by Brother in Defamation Case: A Political 'Badge of Honour'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong show of solidarity, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday backed her brother Rahul Gandhi amidst ongoing defamation proceedings. Speaking from the Assam Congress headquarters, Vadra labeled the slew of cases against her brother as a 'badge of honour,' indicative of being on a righteous path.

Priyanka highlighted the prevalent political trend where opposition figures face numerous legal challenges, viewing it as a sign of being on the 'right track'. She criticized the current political environment where, according to her, false cases and exploitative tactics are rampant. Her remarks came in response to her brother's appearance in court over a defamation case.

This particular case, registered by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, stems from alleged defamatory remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in 2018 concerning then-BJP president Amit Shah during election campaigning in Karnataka. As the legal proceedings advance, the court has scheduled the next hearing for March 9, seeking further evidence from the Congress leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Struggles with Moderate Air Quality: A Persistent Challenge

Mumbai Struggles with Moderate Air Quality: A Persistent Challenge

 India
2
India Scrutinizes Middle East Exposure Amid US-Iran Tensions

India Scrutinizes Middle East Exposure Amid US-Iran Tensions

 India
3
Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's National Emergency Tariffs: A New Chapter for Global Trade

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's National Emergency Tariffs: A New Chapter fo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026