Priyanka Gandhi Stands by Brother in Defamation Case: A Political 'Badge of Honour'

In a strong show of solidarity, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday backed her brother Rahul Gandhi amidst ongoing defamation proceedings. Speaking from the Assam Congress headquarters, Vadra labeled the slew of cases against her brother as a 'badge of honour,' indicative of being on a righteous path.

Priyanka highlighted the prevalent political trend where opposition figures face numerous legal challenges, viewing it as a sign of being on the 'right track'. She criticized the current political environment where, according to her, false cases and exploitative tactics are rampant. Her remarks came in response to her brother's appearance in court over a defamation case.

This particular case, registered by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, stems from alleged defamatory remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in 2018 concerning then-BJP president Amit Shah during election campaigning in Karnataka. As the legal proceedings advance, the court has scheduled the next hearing for March 9, seeking further evidence from the Congress leader.

