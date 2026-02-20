Priyanka Gandhi Stands by Brother in Defamation Case: A Political 'Badge of Honour'
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended her brother Rahul Gandhi in a 2018 defamation case, describing the numerous legal battles he faces as a 'badge of honour' in today's politics. She asserted that facing such cases signifies being on the 'right track' amidst a political atmosphere rife with 'false cases'.
- Country:
- India
In a strong show of solidarity, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday backed her brother Rahul Gandhi amidst ongoing defamation proceedings. Speaking from the Assam Congress headquarters, Vadra labeled the slew of cases against her brother as a 'badge of honour,' indicative of being on a righteous path.
Priyanka highlighted the prevalent political trend where opposition figures face numerous legal challenges, viewing it as a sign of being on the 'right track'. She criticized the current political environment where, according to her, false cases and exploitative tactics are rampant. Her remarks came in response to her brother's appearance in court over a defamation case.
This particular case, registered by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, stems from alleged defamatory remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in 2018 concerning then-BJP president Amit Shah during election campaigning in Karnataka. As the legal proceedings advance, the court has scheduled the next hearing for March 9, seeking further evidence from the Congress leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit Sparks Controversy
Protest Drama: Congress Faces BJP Wrath at India AI Summit
Whatever little effort was made by Congress to disrupt Summit was rejected by India's youth: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Political Ruckus at India AI Impact Summit: BJP vs Congress
Delhi Police arrested four Indian Youth Congress workers in connection with 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit, says official.