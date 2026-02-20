Haryana's Vision for a Stronger Democracy and a Trillion-Dollar Economy by 2047

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh underscored the importance of collaboration between ruling and opposition parties for democracy's robustness. Addressing the state Assembly, he articulated that democracy thrives on diverse opinions.

The governor shared the Haryana Vision 2047, a strategic plan to transform the state into a trillion-dollar economy by the centenary of India's independence. Governor Ghosh emphasized public service as the core of political power and reiterated the government's commitment to good governance with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' ideology.

The Governor paid homage to 'Vande Mataram' on its 150th anniversary, highlighting its patriotism. He stated the song's spirit is embedded in India's culture and inspires various communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)