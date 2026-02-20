Tourism Development Gains Momentum in Jammu and Kashmir

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the completion of three major tourism projects in the Ramgarh constituency, executed at a cost of Rs 307.12 lakh under the Capex budget. A fourth project is currently in progress, according to statements made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

In his remarks during a legislative session, Abdullah, who also holds the tourism portfolio, clarified that while the tourism development plan for 2026–27 has yet to be finalized, Ramgarh will see further projects subject to feasibility and budgetary approvals. Notably, Rs 123.41 lakh was allocated for Sidh Goria Temple's development, which included adding amenities and beautification efforts, now physically complete.

Another allocation of Rs 100 lakh under the Capex budget facilitated the completion of development works at Baba Chamlyal Shrine. These projects are part of a broader strategy to boost religious tourism, with notable publicity efforts underway for upcoming religious events. Further development of regional religious sites remains contingent on funding and regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)