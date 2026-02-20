Explosive Teaser: 'Toxic' Promises Yash in a Dark and Thrilling Fairytale
'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups', starring Yash, blends action and drama in a vividly brutal cinematic universe. Set between the 1940s and 1970s in Goa, the film features a gangster saga and is anticipated to shake the box office with Yash also co-writing alongside director Geetu Mohandas.
The highly anticipated teaser of 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' showcases Kannada superstar Yash in a thrilling gangster role. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the action-packed film spans multiple eras from the 1940s to the 1970s, creating a dark, immersive world.
Yash, celebrated for 'KGF: Chapter 2', shifts into co-writer mode for this project, intertwining his star power with creative input. The film, produced by KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, propels viewers across a vibrant and intense narrative, promising attention-grabbing action sequences.
Scheduled for a worldwide release on March 19, the movie will clash with 'Dhuradhar 2' at the box office. 'Toxic', set to debut in multiple languages, bolsters its cast with stars like Nayanthara and Kiara Advani, hinting at a dynamic cinematic experience.
