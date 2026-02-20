Left Menu

Tension Erupts at Amberpet over Influencer Video Clash

An influencer filming during a procession in Amberpet was attacked over loud music complaints during Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary celebrations. Police intervened as a group raised objections after prayers at a mosque, ensuring the influencer's safety and restoring peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:22 IST
  • India

An incident of mild tension unfolded in Amberpet when a social media influencer was allegedly attacked while filming a video during a procession celebrating Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary. The conflict arose due to objections over loud music played during the event.

According to a police official, a group offering prayers at a nearby mosque raised slogans after the procession had passed. They alleged that the volume was intentionally set high, which prompted their action. As tensions escalated, police presence became critical to pacifying both parties.

The situation turned tense when the group took exception to the influencer's filming and physically attacked him. Police intervened promptly, escorting the influencer to safety, and later confirmed that the situation remained under control and peaceful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

