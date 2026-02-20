Tension Erupts at Amberpet over Influencer Video Clash

An incident of mild tension unfolded in Amberpet when a social media influencer was allegedly attacked while filming a video during a procession celebrating Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary. The conflict arose due to objections over loud music played during the event.

According to a police official, a group offering prayers at a nearby mosque raised slogans after the procession had passed. They alleged that the volume was intentionally set high, which prompted their action. As tensions escalated, police presence became critical to pacifying both parties.

The situation turned tense when the group took exception to the influencer's filming and physically attacked him. Police intervened promptly, escorting the influencer to safety, and later confirmed that the situation remained under control and peaceful.

(With inputs from agencies.)