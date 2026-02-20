Italian Bagpipers Bring Scottish Flair to Winter Olympics

In a unique celebration of cultural fusion, Italian bagpipers are captivating audiences at the Milan Cortina Winter Games by performing traditional Scottish tunes during curling medal ceremonies. The Cateaters Pipe Band, hailing from northeastern Italy, is delighting spectators with their homage to the sport's Scottish roots.

Sporting kilts and glengarries, the band is one of only two in the Veneto region. Historically limited to local performances, their inclusion in the Olympic ceremonies marks a significant milestone. For Marianna Spadarotto, the lone woman in the band, performing on such a global stage is both exhilarating and nerve-wracking.

Despite their Italian origins, the musicians, led by Luca Eze, proudly uphold the Scottish musical tradition without alteration, adding a unique dimension to the Olympic experience. Their journey from local gigs to the world stage underscores the universal appeal and cultural significance of curling's Scottish heritage.

