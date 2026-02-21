Baku Evenings: Bridging Cultures Through Language and Heritage

The Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan has introduced a new cultural initiative called 'Baku Evenings', aiming to promote Indian culture through community events. The inaugural edition held on February 20 focused on the Sanskrit and Hindi languages, fostering stronger ties between India and Azerbaijan.

The event drew participation from language experts, students, and cultural enthusiasts, including Dhruv Trivedi, a lecturer at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, and Indian diplomat and writer Abhay Kumar. Discussions and recitations highlighted the depth and vibrancy of Indian languages, captivating attendees and emphasizing the growing interest among Azerbaijani youth.

The program concluded with a reading from Rabindranath Tagore's 'Gitanjali' and a spread of Indian delicacies, emphasizing cultural exchange through language and cuisine. The Indian Embassy hopes 'Baku Evenings' will continue to inspire and deepen the cultural connections between the two nations.