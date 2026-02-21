Left Menu

Baku Evenings: Bridging Cultures Through Language and Heritage

The Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan launched 'Baku Evenings', a cultural series promoting India's heritage. It featured Sanskrit and Hindi language celebrations to strengthen India-Azerbaijan ties. The event included lectures, recitations, discussions, and Indian cuisine, fostering cultural exchange and showcasing shared values and interests between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:45 IST
The Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan has introduced a new cultural initiative called 'Baku Evenings', aiming to promote Indian culture through community events. The inaugural edition held on February 20 focused on the Sanskrit and Hindi languages, fostering stronger ties between India and Azerbaijan.

The event drew participation from language experts, students, and cultural enthusiasts, including Dhruv Trivedi, a lecturer at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, and Indian diplomat and writer Abhay Kumar. Discussions and recitations highlighted the depth and vibrancy of Indian languages, captivating attendees and emphasizing the growing interest among Azerbaijani youth.

The program concluded with a reading from Rabindranath Tagore's 'Gitanjali' and a spread of Indian delicacies, emphasizing cultural exchange through language and cuisine. The Indian Embassy hopes 'Baku Evenings' will continue to inspire and deepen the cultural connections between the two nations.

