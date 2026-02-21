Left Menu

India's Regional Aviation Takes Flight with Adani-Embraer Collaboration

Adani Defence & Aerospace and Embraer plan a final assembly line in India for E175 jets, aiming to boost regional connectivity in underserved markets. An enhanced MoU signals a strategic step towards an integrated RTA ecosystem, focusing on manufacturing, services, and pilot training.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Defence & Aerospace, in partnership with Brazilian aviation giant Embraer, is set to establish a final assembly line in India for the E175 regional jets. Key officials exchanged an upgraded Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Saturday in New Delhi, in the presence of Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

This development marks a critical advancement from a strategic collaboration first announced on January 27. It is a significant step towards creating a comprehensive Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) ecosystem in India. The collaboration aims to develop an ecosystem for the E175, focusing on aircraft manufacturing, supply chain, aftermarket services, pilot training, and securing orders for the proposed assembly line.

The E175, which can seat up to 88 passengers, is expected to enhance connectivity for Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, currently underserved by larger aircraft. Jeet Adani emphasized that regional aviation bolsters economic expansion, noting India's growing demand for aircraft in the 80-146 seat segment over the next two decades.

