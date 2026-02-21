Left Menu

SOP on the Horizon: Jharkhand's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflicts

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announced the creation of a SOP to mitigate rising man-animal conflicts, focusing on elephants. Efforts include compensation simplification and illegal mining crackdown. Safety and management measures, like setting up QRTs and veterinary units, are in development to address elephant-related issues effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:54 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that his government is formulating a standard operating procedure (SOP) to address the rising incidence of man-animal conflicts, with a focus on elephants.

Speaking to Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon in the assembly, Soren highlighted the growing concerns over human-elephant conflicts in the state. The SOP aims to manage not only elephant attacks but also conflicts involving other wildlife such as hyenas, bears, and leopards. Additionally, compensation processes for affected families will be expedited, with the government monitoring man-elephant conflict trends since 2020-21.

Efforts to set up a comprehensive response include initiating an elephant rescue center, setting up Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and establishing mobile veterinary units for injured elephants. Forest fragmentation, roads, and mining affecting elephant habitats are also being addressed, and the introduction of 'Kumki' elephants from Tamil Nadu is planned to mitigate jumbo attacks.

