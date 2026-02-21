Tragic Death Sparks Investigation at Pattambi Hospital

A case has been registered surrounding the death of a nine-month pregnant woman, Noushija, at Pattambi taluk hospital. Originally from Mezhathur, Thrithala, the 29-year-old passed away after collapsing during treatment.

The police received a complaint from the woman's family, alleging negligence by hospital staff. An FIR states Noushija was admitted for delivery but had to be transferred to a private hospital after her condition worsened.

She was declared dead upon arrival at the private facility. Police are awaiting a post-mortem report to clarify the cause of death, with suspicions of inadequate treatment being investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)