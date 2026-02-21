Left Menu

Tragic Death Sparks Investigation at Pattambi Hospital

A nine-month pregnant woman named Noushija died after collapsing at Pattambi taluk hospital. A case of suspicious death was registered following her family's complaint about inadequate treatment. The exact cause will be determined after a post-mortem report, police stated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:54 IST
Tragic Death Sparks Investigation at Pattambi Hospital
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered surrounding the death of a nine-month pregnant woman, Noushija, at Pattambi taluk hospital. Originally from Mezhathur, Thrithala, the 29-year-old passed away after collapsing during treatment.

The police received a complaint from the woman's family, alleging negligence by hospital staff. An FIR states Noushija was admitted for delivery but had to be transferred to a private hospital after her condition worsened.

She was declared dead upon arrival at the private facility. Police are awaiting a post-mortem report to clarify the cause of death, with suspicions of inadequate treatment being investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Budget Dilemma: Opposition Calls It A Debt-Driven Illusion

Odisha's Budget Dilemma: Opposition Calls It A Debt-Driven Illusion

 India
2
India and Brazil Show United Front on US Tariffs and UN Reforms

India and Brazil Show United Front on US Tariffs and UN Reforms

 India
3
Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

 India
4
IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026