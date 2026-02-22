Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Talent at West Bengal's Civilian Awards

In an event commemorating International Mother Language Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee honored 25 distinguished personalities with the state's civilian awards. The recognition ceremony, held on Saturday, highlighted the significant contributions of individuals across multiple disciplines.

Among the distinguished awardees, painter Ganesh Halui, social worker Ananta Maharaj, and noted singers including Sibaji Chattopaadhyay and Babul Supriyo were presented with the prestigious 'Bangabibhusan' award, acknowledging their remarkable contributions to arts and society.

The 'Bangabhusan' award was also bestowed upon various artists, including musicians and actors like Manomoy Bhattacharya and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, underlining their influence in enriching the cultural tapestry of West Bengal.

