Storm Over Cinema: Controversies and Protests Surround 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' and 'Ghooskhor Pandat'

Raj Shekhawat, leader of Kshatriya Karni Sena, threatens filmmakers over movies 'targeting Sanatan Dharma' and communities. Major protests over upcoming film 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' for allegedly disturbing social harmony. Similar controversy surrounds 'Ghooskhor Pandat'. Legal actions and protests intensify against both films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:58 IST
Controversy is brewing in the cinematic world as Raj Shekhawat, the national president of the Hindu right-wing outfit Kshatriya Karni Sena, has threatened to 'teach a lesson' to filmmakers in Mumbai. His fierce objections are aimed at films he accuses of targeting Sanatan Dharma, notably 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' and 'Ghooskhor Pandat'.

Shekhawat claims these films insult communities and offend religious sentiments. He has called for action against filmmakers, advocating for protests against 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story', which depicts a contentious relationship between a Yadav woman and a Muslim man, sparking outrage among some Yadav community members.

The uproar comes as legal actions mount. In Sambhal, an FIR was filed against those involved with 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story', while in another case, Netflix agreed to rename 'Ghooskhor Pandat' following accusations of defamation. The row underscores tensions between cultural expression and community sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

