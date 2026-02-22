TVK vs BJP: Sengottaiyan Criticizes Tamilisai's Remarks
TVK Chief Coordinator K A Sengottaiyan criticized BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan's comments on TVK's candidate selection process. He emphasized the importance of not speaking on other parties without proper information. He assured that TVK is strategically planning its alliances for upcoming elections and expressed confidence in the party's approach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:18 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent statement, TVK Chief Coordinator K A Sengottaiyan rebuffed BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan's critique concerning the party's candidate selection process, labeling her remarks as 'uncivil.'
Sengottaiyan stressed that without accurate information, such criticisms from one party about another are inappropriate, given her lack of knowledge regarding the actual number of applications received by TVK.
Regarding party alliances and seat-sharing strategies, Sengottaiyan confirmed discussions are ongoing. Despite keeping specifics under wraps, he conveyed confidence in TVK's electoral strategy and its execution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2023: A Democratic Exercise
Cong turned global event into an arena for its 'gandi aur nangi' (dirty and shameless) politics: PM Modi on protest at AI Summit.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Eyes Nemom Seat in Upcoming Elections
Pratikur Rahaman's Defection: A Game-Changer for West Bengal Politics?
Priyanka Gandhi Engages Grassroots in Assam Congress Candidate Selection