TVK vs BJP: Sengottaiyan Criticizes Tamilisai's Remarks

In a recent statement, TVK Chief Coordinator K A Sengottaiyan rebuffed BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan's critique concerning the party's candidate selection process, labeling her remarks as 'uncivil.'

Sengottaiyan stressed that without accurate information, such criticisms from one party about another are inappropriate, given her lack of knowledge regarding the actual number of applications received by TVK.

Regarding party alliances and seat-sharing strategies, Sengottaiyan confirmed discussions are ongoing. Despite keeping specifics under wraps, he conveyed confidence in TVK's electoral strategy and its execution.

