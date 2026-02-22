Left Menu

TVK vs BJP: Sengottaiyan Criticizes Tamilisai's Remarks

TVK Chief Coordinator K A Sengottaiyan criticized BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan's comments on TVK's candidate selection process. He emphasized the importance of not speaking on other parties without proper information. He assured that TVK is strategically planning its alliances for upcoming elections and expressed confidence in the party's approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, TVK Chief Coordinator K A Sengottaiyan rebuffed BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan's critique concerning the party's candidate selection process, labeling her remarks as 'uncivil.'

Sengottaiyan stressed that without accurate information, such criticisms from one party about another are inappropriate, given her lack of knowledge regarding the actual number of applications received by TVK.

Regarding party alliances and seat-sharing strategies, Sengottaiyan confirmed discussions are ongoing. Despite keeping specifics under wraps, he conveyed confidence in TVK's electoral strategy and its execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

