Left Menu

Revival of Kerala Kumbh: A Cultural Reawakening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the revival of the Mamangam tradition in Kerala, also known as the Kerala Kumbh, after nearly 250 years. He emphasized the cultural and spiritual significance of this tradition, which mirrors the essence of the Maha Kumbh celebrated across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:50 IST
Revival of Kerala Kumbh: A Cultural Reawakening
  • Country:
  • India

In his recent address on Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the revival of the Mamangam tradition in Kerala, a cultural event akin to the Kumbh Mela, after a hiatus of nearly 250 years.

Modi drew parallels between the Kerala Kumbh and the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, emphasizing the unified stream of faith that flows from North to South India, despite the different rivers and traditions.

The Prime Minister noted the spontaneous revival of this sacred festival, which saw devotees gathering in Tirunavaya to commemorate their cultural heritage and partake in ritual bathing, highlighting India's ongoing journey to rediscover its historical roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

 India
2
Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

 India
3
Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

 Global
4
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026