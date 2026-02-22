Revival of Kerala Kumbh: A Cultural Reawakening

In his recent address on Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the revival of the Mamangam tradition in Kerala, a cultural event akin to the Kumbh Mela, after a hiatus of nearly 250 years.

Modi drew parallels between the Kerala Kumbh and the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, emphasizing the unified stream of faith that flows from North to South India, despite the different rivers and traditions.

The Prime Minister noted the spontaneous revival of this sacred festival, which saw devotees gathering in Tirunavaya to commemorate their cultural heritage and partake in ritual bathing, highlighting India's ongoing journey to rediscover its historical roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)