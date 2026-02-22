England's Dynamic Duo Overpowers Sri Lanka in T20 Clash
England secured a thrilling 51-run victory over Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup's Super Eights. Jofra Archer and Will Jacks spearheaded England's bowling attack, dismantling Sri Lanka's top-order. Phil Salt's quickfire 62 laid the foundation for England, who held Sri Lanka to 95 runs in 16.4 overs.
In a gripping Super Eights match at the T20 World Cup, England triumphed over Sri Lanka by 51 runs. The English team, though initially restricted to 146 for nine by a disciplined Sri Lankan attack, turned the game around with a stellar bowling performance.
Phil Salt's 40-ball 62 provided a crucial start for England, but it was Jofra Archer and Will Jacks who stole the spotlight. Archer and Jacks wreaked havoc by tearing through Sri Lanka's top-order, reducing them to 34 for five within just six overs.
Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid bolstered the attack to wrap up the innings at 95 in 16.4 overs, sealing a remarkable victory for England. Sri Lanka's skipper Dasun Shanaka top-scored with 30 runs, but the team failed to withstand the English bowling onslaught.
