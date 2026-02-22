England's Dynamic Duo Overpowers Sri Lanka in T20 Clash

In a gripping Super Eights match at the T20 World Cup, England triumphed over Sri Lanka by 51 runs. The English team, though initially restricted to 146 for nine by a disciplined Sri Lankan attack, turned the game around with a stellar bowling performance.

Phil Salt's 40-ball 62 provided a crucial start for England, but it was Jofra Archer and Will Jacks who stole the spotlight. Archer and Jacks wreaked havoc by tearing through Sri Lanka's top-order, reducing them to 34 for five within just six overs.

Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid bolstered the attack to wrap up the innings at 95 in 16.4 overs, sealing a remarkable victory for England. Sri Lanka's skipper Dasun Shanaka top-scored with 30 runs, but the team failed to withstand the English bowling onslaught.

(With inputs from agencies.)