JeM Commander Saifullah Neutralised in Kishtwar Gunfight
In a tense encounter in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, security forces neutralized three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, including notorious commander Saifullah. The gunfight resulted in a fire, leaving the bodies charred. The operation, 'Trashi-I', involved coordinated efforts by the Army and local law enforcement to ensure a terror-free region.
In a significant counter-terrorism operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar district, security forces neutralized three members of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, officials reported on Sunday.
Among the slain was Saifullah, a senior commander known for several deadly attacks, who had infiltrated the region around five years ago. The gunfight, part of the 'Trashi-I' operation, led to a fire that charred the bodies beyond recognition.
Following credible intelligence, the Northern Army Commander praised the swift action of troops, who, in coordination with local police and CRPF, tackled the challenging terrain. The operation underscores the commitment to maintaining peace and security in Jammu & Kashmir.
