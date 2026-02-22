Left Menu

Revamping India's Postal Network: Modernization & Automation at the Forefront

India Post boasts 38 crore savings accounts and 3.8 crore Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts, with modernization efforts underway. Minister Scindia highlighted technological upgrades, such as conveyor systems and drones in hilly areas, aimed at boosting efficiency. Despite these advancements, expenditure still exceeds income, indicating challenges ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:33 IST
Revamping India's Postal Network: Modernization & Automation at the Forefront
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India Post is at the forefront of modernization with its expansive network of 38 crore savings accounts and 3.8 crore Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts, cumulatively holding funds exceeding Rs 24 lakh crore.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the implementation of cutting-edge technologies such as conveyor systems, RFID, barcodes, and drones, particularly in challenging regions like Jammu and Kashmir, to ensure efficient mail delivery.

Despite advancements, financial challenges remain, with expenditures far outpacing income, a reality highlighted by Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani at a recent conference, emphasizing the need for continued reform and optimization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aaland Sherin: The Youngest Hero of Organ Donation

Aaland Sherin: The Youngest Hero of Organ Donation

 India
2
Madhya Pradesh Universities Introduce Temple Management Courses to Boost Economy

Madhya Pradesh Universities Introduce Temple Management Courses to Boost Eco...

 India
3
Karnataka's Batting Strength Holds Upper Hand in Ranji Trophy Final

Karnataka's Batting Strength Holds Upper Hand in Ranji Trophy Final

 Global
4
Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces to Propel India's Digital Skilling Revolution

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces to Propel India's Digital Skilling Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026