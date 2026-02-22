Left Menu

LDF Dominates Karuvannur Bank Elections Amid Scandal

The LDF won all 13 seats in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank elections amidst a backdrop of alleged loan misappropriation. Despite the controversy, LDF secured ten governing body posts, with CPI(M) leaders claiming victory by a margin of 1,100 votes over BJP candidates.

In a resounding outcome, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) captured all 13 seats in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank elections, held in Thrissur. The election took place amidst allegations of loan misappropriation, drawing scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The CPI(M) and CPI nominees secured ten governing body positions, showcasing the unwavering support for the ruling LDF in the region. Notably, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) abstained from participating, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded candidates for 11 seats.

Amidst the controversy, the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank has been managed by an administrative committee since 2020. The ED has pursued a money-laundering case, implicating several, including high-profile CPI(M) leaders, with accusations of siphoning off approximately Rs 180 crore during their tenure.

