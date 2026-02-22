Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Mizoram: Methamphetamine Worth Rs 11.85 Crore Seized

Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 11.85 crore in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, apprehending four suspects, including three Myanmar nationals. The arrests were made after they entered India with the drugs, which were confiscated at a check-post in Kakichhuha village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Assam Rifles have confiscated methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 11.85 crore in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district. The operation also led to the apprehension of four individuals, including three Myanmar nationals, the defence statement reported on Sunday.

The drug bust occurred on Friday when the individuals crossed into India via the Koladyne River on a boat, carrying the contraband. A tip-off prompted officials to set up a check-post at Kakichhuha village, where they intercepted and apprehended the suspects.

Authorities seized around 80,000 methamphetamine tablets weighing 3.9 kg from the possession of the four individuals. The drugs and the suspects have been handed over to the Mizoram Police for further legal proceedings. Methamphetamine is known as a potent central nervous system stimulant, often used recreationally or as a performance-enhancing drug.

(With inputs from agencies.)

