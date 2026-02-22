Left Menu

England Triumphs Over Sri Lanka After Dramatic Collapse

Sri Lanka suffered a dramatic collapse against England, losing by 51 runs in their T20 World Cup opener. England reached 146/9, thanks to Phil Salt's 62. Sri Lanka managed only 95 in reply, with Will Jacks and Jofra Archer dismantling their batting lineup. Sri Lankan bowlers initially restricted England well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:18 IST
In a gripping T20 World Cup opener, Sri Lanka succumbed to a stunning collapse, losing to England by 51 runs. Despite having a manageable target of 147, Sri Lanka faltered early, with their top order dismantled during the powerplay. England's Will Jacks executed crucial blows while Jofra Archer further unsettled Sri Lanka's batsmen.

The match's early innings saw Sri Lanka's bowlers showcasing a disciplined attack, restricting England to 146/9. Opener Phil Salt was the standout performer for England, contributing a vital 62 off 40 balls in an innings where only a few batsmen shone.

Sri Lanka's chase, however, unraveled quickly. Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, and Pavan Rathnayake departed for meager single-digit scores. England capitalized on the chaos, with Sri Lanka eventually capitulating for 95 in 16.4 overs. The solid bowling performances of Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dilshan Madushanka in the first innings couldn't be translated into batting success, marking a disappointing start for the Sri Lankan side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

