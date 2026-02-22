Left Menu

Hungary's Stand: Blocking EU Sanctions Over Oil Pipeline Dispute

Hungary has announced its plan to block the EU's upcoming sanctions package against Russia, urging Ukraine to resume Russian oil shipments through the Druzhba pipeline. The disruption, blamed on a drone strike, has heightened tensions among Ukraine, Hungary, and Slovakia, with potential impacts on regional electricity supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:21 IST
Hungary's Stand: Blocking EU Sanctions Over Oil Pipeline Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary has declared its intention to block the European Union's forthcoming package of sanctions against Russia. The decision, announced by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Sunday, is tied to a push for Ukraine to restart the flow of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline, crucial for Hungarian refineries.

Since January 27, the oil supply to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline has been halted, reportedly due to a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian pipeline infrastructure. This stoppage has intensified tensions between Ukraine and its neighboring EU members, Hungary and Slovakia.

The dispute adds another layer of complexity to the EU's plans for a 20th sanctions package against Russia as negotiations aim to align with the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hungary has also threatened to veto a significant EU loan for Ukraine unless the oil flow is reinstated, raising concerns of escalating regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces to Propel India's Digital Skilling Revolution

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces to Propel India's Digital Skilling Revolution

 India
2
Stefanos Sakellaridis Triumphs in Thrilling Delhi Open Final

Stefanos Sakellaridis Triumphs in Thrilling Delhi Open Final

 India
3
Klaebo's Historic Sweep and Viral Moments Define Milano Cortina Olympics

Klaebo's Historic Sweep and Viral Moments Define Milano Cortina Olympics

 Global
4
Missing Scholar: The Disappearance of Hamza Ahmad Khan in Lahore

Missing Scholar: The Disappearance of Hamza Ahmad Khan in Lahore

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026