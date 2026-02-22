Hungary's Stand: Blocking EU Sanctions Over Oil Pipeline Dispute

Hungary has declared its intention to block the European Union's forthcoming package of sanctions against Russia. The decision, announced by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Sunday, is tied to a push for Ukraine to restart the flow of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline, crucial for Hungarian refineries.

Since January 27, the oil supply to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline has been halted, reportedly due to a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian pipeline infrastructure. This stoppage has intensified tensions between Ukraine and its neighboring EU members, Hungary and Slovakia.

The dispute adds another layer of complexity to the EU's plans for a 20th sanctions package against Russia as negotiations aim to align with the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hungary has also threatened to veto a significant EU loan for Ukraine unless the oil flow is reinstated, raising concerns of escalating regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)