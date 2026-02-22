Left Menu

''Assi'': A Riveting Tale of Justice and Resilience

''Assi'', directed by Anubhav Sinha and led by Taapsee Pannu, narrates the struggle of a Delhi woman seeking justice after a brutal assault. With a stellar cast, including Kani Kusruti, the film earned Rs 2.60 crore in two days, highlighting systemic legal challenges.

Updated: 22-02-2026 17:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

''Assi'', Anubhav Sinha's latest cinematic offering, starring Taapsee Pannu, garnered Rs 2.60 crore at the domestic box office within its initial two days. The film features Kani Kusruti portraying a rape survivor with Pannu as her legal advocate.

Set in Delhi, the gripping narrative delves into the protagonist's fight for justice amid daunting legal and bureaucratic obstacles. ''Assi'' collected Rs 1 crore on its opening day, gaining momentum for a Rs 1.60 crore haul on Saturday.

This marks Sinha and Pannu's third collaboration after ''Mulk'' and ''Thappad''. The ensemble cast includes prominent actors such as Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is produced by T-Series alongside Sinha.

